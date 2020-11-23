Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic canceled due to COVID-19

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Ole Miss men’s basketball program, the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic (Nov. 25-27) and the matchup against Memphis (Dec. 5) have been canceled.



Team activities have been suspended until December 7. The student-athletes and staff affected are taking appropriate safety measures in accordance with university protocol.



Season ticket holders will be given the opportunity, at the end of the season, to let Ole Miss Athletics know what to do with any credits due to season tickets being prorated.



Ole Miss is now scheduled to begin its 2020-21 season on December 12, hosting UNCW in The Pavilion.

Last week, Ole Miss head basketball coach Kermit Davis announced he tested positive for the virus.

