Kaitlyn Wilson hired as Clinton Volleyball head coach

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Kaitlyn Wilson has been named as the new Lady Arrows Volleyball varsity head coach.

Wilson, who served as the assistant coach for the 2020 season, takes over the program as the Lady Arrows begin to prepare for the 2021 season in the fall.

“From the joys of playing, now to the joys of coaching, I have always had aspirations to be a head volleyball coach,” Wilson said. “After just one season as assistant coach, I’ve come to love the community and staff and most of all, the ‘small town, big impact’ aspect of the Clinton Public School District.”

Wilson played four years of collegiate volleyball at Mississippi College and six years of club volleyball on teams in both Mississippi and Alabama. Wilson also played varsity volleyball at Tupelo before graduating in 2016.