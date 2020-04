KANSAS CITY, MO (WJTV) — Mississippi State junior linebacker Willie Gay Jr. gets drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2nd round with the 63rd overall pick.

Gay finished the 2019 season with 28 total tackles and 1 interception.

From NFL.com:

The Chiefs gets an explosive second-level defender with exceptional speed and athleticism. Gay is a sideline-to-sideline defender with the burst to track down runners all over the field.