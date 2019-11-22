Keith Carter introduced as Ole Miss Athletics Director

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — Ole Miss made it official Friday, introducing Keith Carter as the Athletic Director.

Carter has been a fixture with Ole Miss athletics for a long time, dating back to his days as a four-year starter with the basketball team in the late ’90’s.

Carter had been serving as the interim Athletic Director since May. He joined the athletics department in 2009, and was named Deputy AD in February 2018. Carter was the 2016 National Fundraiser of the year.

“I want to thank Chancellor Boyce for his trust in me to lead this great athletics program forward,” Carter said. “In my time as a student athlete and an administrator, I have experienced championship heights at Ole Miss, and I will work to provide the leadership and resources necessary for our teams to compete at that level year in and year out.”

Chancellor Glen Boyce said the following about Carter: “The search was committed to finding the right leader who possesses the integrity and character needed to lead Ole Miss Athletics, a strong and proven record of success and excellent management and interpersonal skills. We were looking for someone who wants to be at Ole Miss, and who believes all of our programs can compete and win at every level. Keith Carter is absolutely the best person to lead Ole Miss Athletics to a new era of success.”