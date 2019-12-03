Keith Carter: “Winning is important”

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter addressed the media Monday after announcing the University was parting ways with head coach Matt Luke.

“We would prefer a sitting head coach or Power-5 coordinator, but more than anything, we want energy, passion, and a track record of success.” Carter said.

The news of Luke’s firing came after the Rebels 21-20 loss to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.

Luke went 15-21 in his three seasons at the helm and some of his players just weren’t ready to see him go.

It was reported a few stormed players out of Sunday night’s team meeting.

“I think there were probably around, eight, nine, or 10 guys that left,” said Carter. “Let me say this, I’m not mad or angry at those players. It was an emotional day yesterday. They love Coach Luke. We all love Coach Luke.”

“Matt did a tremendous job and we will always be grateful for his leadership. However, as I said yesterday, winning is important. We know that we can win at Ole Miss and compete for championships.”