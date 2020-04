OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — Both the Ole Miss men’s and women’s basketball teams have made major splashes in the transfer market this month.

Kermit Davis secured the services of Rider guard Dimencio Vaughn, and Samford forward Robert Allen.

Yolett McPhee-McCuin added to her impressive incoming class by picking up Maryland transfer Shakira Austin, who was ESPN’s No. 4 recruit in 2018.

Both coaches discuss what the players bring to the table in the video above.