Konnor Griffin invited to Perfect Game USA 13U Select Fest

Jackson Prep three-sport athlete Konnor Griffin was the only player from Mississippi selected to play in the Perfect Game USA 13U Select Fest. As one of the top 30 players in the country, he was also just invited to the 15U trials as a 14-year-old to go through the process to play in the World Cup in Mexico in November, a roster that just 20 players will be chosen for.

“It was really fun getting to be able to play with all the elite players in the country,” said Griffin.

“I want to hit about 88 mph on the mound this year pitching wise and hitting wise I just want to have better quality at bats this season and get on base more.”

Griffin earned himself National Two-way Player of the year and was the home run derby champion at the Los Angeles Dodgers Triple A Bricktown facility this past weekend. The eighth-grader will also play football and basketball this year for Jackson Prep.