Kyle Petty's Charity Ride Across America stops in Magee

MAGEE, Miss (WJTV) - The weather could have been better. Well that actually might be an understatement.

But no amount of rain was going to stop 250 motorcycle riding, charity raising, good hearted people from raising money for a cause they care about.

"I remember Coach Landry used to say "If you take something out of society, put something back in," reminisced long time NFL running back Herschel Walker. “Well this is an opportunity for me to put something back in. Rain, snow, sleet, whatever, this is an opportunity for me to do something for someone else."

The charity raises money for Victory Junction, a camp the Petty family started in 2004 in honor of the late Adam Petty, for children with serious illnesses.

This is the 25th year of Kyle Petty's Charity Ride Across America. On day 7 of the 9 day trek, they stopped in Magee, Mississippi, where Petty was presented the key to the city for the work he has done for this charity.

Walker, the legendary Georgia running back who played 12 years in the NFL, said after visiting Victory Junction, he knew he had to get more involved with the charity.

"They have volunteer doctors and nurses and all the different volunteers, and when the parents got back, the kids had a smile on their faces,” explained Walker. “The kids saw that they were not alone. That they were not suffering through by themselves, and you know, that makes your heart and makes you feel good, and that's the reason I got involved in this charity."

This wasn't just a pit stop for the bikers however. Fans came out and waited in severe weather just so they could meet the some of the more well known riders, including the legend himself: Richard Petty.

"I was doing a [radio] thing and I said please, don't put yourself in harm’s way,” said Kyle Petty, referring to the weather. “And people still came out to get my dad's autograph, to get Herschel Walker's [autograph], and to give to kids. And to allow kids to go to camp. [It’s] pretty special, man. It's pretty cool to see all of these people out here."

The riders will make a couple more stops before they finish their ride in Key Largo, Florida on Saturday.