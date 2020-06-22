Kylin Hill: “Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this state anymore.”

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State football player Kylin Hill is pushing for a change to the current Mississippi state flag.

Hill, who is a running back for the Bulldogs, tweeted, “Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this state anymore.”

Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore 💯 & I meant that .. I’m tired https://t.co/IzizpWLoIg — Kylin Hill (@H_Kylin) June 22, 2020

He was responding to Governor Tate Reeves tweet about a proposal in the legislature that would create a second Mississippi flag. Reeves said that proposal does not meet the threshold.

In 2001, Mississippians voted to keep the current state flag, which has the Confederate battle emblem.

The recent push to change the state flag happened after recent protests over police brutality and racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

