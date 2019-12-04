Kylin Hill wins the 2019 Conerly Trophy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The 2019 CSpire Conerly Trophy finalists included some crazy good athletes.

Alcorn State’s Felix Harper, who’s led the Braves to the SWAC Championship. Southern Miss’ Jack Abraham, who’s averaging 292.4 yards per game. Ole Miss QB John Rhys Plumlee, who’s ranked 4th in the nation among quarterbacks in rushing yards.

And the man of the hour, Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill.

Hill leads the sec in rushing with 1,347 yards and 10 touchdowns. Including monster performance in the Egg Bowl, racking up 132 yards on 27 carries in their 21-20 win on Thanksgiving Day.

He finished the regular season with eight 100-yard rushing games, tying the single-season school record.

The junior running back is just 45 rushing yards away from setting the school single-season record, which is currently owned by former Terry Bulldog Anthony Dixon.

It’s the second straight year and fifth time in the last seven years that a bulldog has taken home the trophy.

Here’s Hill after the winning the award on his fellow finalist.

“I know them from high school, great athletes, so to win the award is a great accomplishment,” said Hill.

“They have great players athletes, Plumlee himself had a great season. For me to win it was huge.”

“Growing up as a kid this was an award every Mississippi athlete should want to win.”