Lake baseball took a 9-1 lead over Loyd Star in the third inning and then kept the lead to hold on and win, 10-9, to force a game three.
Lake Baseball Holds Early Lead to Force Game 3 vs. Loyd Star
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
BestReviews.com - Top gifts to make everyone happy this spring
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>