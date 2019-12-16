Lane Kiffin adds Clements, Gideon to coaching staff

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — Lane Kiffin continues to build his coaching staff with the additions of veteran offensive line coach Randy Clements and special teams coordinator Blake Gideon.

Clements, a 30-year coaching veteran, spent last season at Florida State. He also spent 10 seasons working with new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. Clements’ recent stops include Houston (’18), Southeastern (’17), and Baylor (’08-’16).

Gideon comes to Oxford after one season as the special teams coordinator and nicklebacks coach at Houson. Prior to Houston, he was the cornerbacks coach at Georgia State.

Alex Collins, who spent last season with Kiffin at FAU, was also named senior personnel analyst for the Rebels. He held the same position at Nevada, prior to his stint at FAU.