Lane Kiffin adds three to staff including Jeff Lebby as offensive coordinator

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — Lane Kiffin named the first three members of his coaching staff Thursday.

Kiffin hired Jeff Lebby as offensive coordinator, Kevin Smith as an assistant coach, and Wilson Love as the head strength and conditioning coach.

Lebby comes to Oxford after spending the last two seasons at UCF. He was the quarterbacks coach in 2018, and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019.

UCF ranks fourth nationally in total offense (536.6), and sixth in scoring (43) under Lebby.

Kevin Smith spent the last three seasons on Kiffin’s FAU staff as the running backs coach. Smith mentored Devin Singletary, who became the first running back in NCAA history to score 29 touchdowns in a season since Smith did it himself at UCF.

Wilson Love spent the last three seasons on Kiffin’s FAU staff as the strength and conditioning coach. Love came to FAU after two seasons as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Alabama, where he also worked with Kiffin.