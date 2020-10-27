Lane Kiffin sounds off about missed call, slapped with $25K fine by SEC

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — Lane Kiffin was fined $25,000 by the SEC for sounding off on Twitter about a call the conference admits they missed.

“Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been fined $25,000 for his use of social meida Saturday after the game made in violation of SEC bylaw 10.5 related to officiating in the Auburn at Ole Miss football game of October 24,” per the SEC press release.

The SEC also admitted they botched the no-call, that essentially cost Ole Miss a touchdown.

“On the kickoff return in the Auburn at Ole Miss football game at 5:43 in the 4th quarter, the SEC has determined the replay official should have stopped the game for further review of the play.”

Kiffin continued to fire away on Twitter, sharing a viral YouTube video of a man paying a $3,000 fine with pennies.

The Rebels will look to snap a three game losing streak Saturday at Vanderbilt.