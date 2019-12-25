Laurel names Ryan Earnest head football coach

LAUREL, Miss. (WJTV) — Former Collins and Ridgeland head coach Ryan Earnest has been named head football coach at his alma mater Laurel.

From Laurel Schools:

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Laurel School District Board of Trustees, the board unanimously approved the promotion of Earnest after Coach Todd Breland stepped down to take on the role of fulltime athletic director for the Laurel School District.

Having graduated from Laurel High School in 2000, Earnest is no stranger to Laurel. Following his high school football career for the Golden Tornadoes, he went on to play college football at both Jones County Junior College and the University of Southern Mississippi. Earnest’s first job as an assistant football coach began at Laurel High School where he was part of the coaching staff for two years before moving on to further his coaching career.

Prior to rejoining the Laurel High School football program as assistant coach in 2019, he coached at Sumrall High School, Wayne County High School, Collins High School and Ridgeland High School. During his time at Collins, he helped lead the Collins Tigers in back-to-back state championships in 2014 and 2015. In September of this year, the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association recognized Earnest as a Certified Athletic Administrator having demonstrated the highest level of knowledge and expertise in the field of interscholastic athletic administration through the NIAAA.