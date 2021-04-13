Leonard Taylor named Clinton Boys Basketball new head coach

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District announced Leonard Taylor will be the new head coach for the Clinton Boys Basketball.

“It’s been great to be part of the Clinton Basketball family for the past nine years, and the plan is to carry on what we’ve been doing for nearly a decade,” Taylor said. “We’ll play at the same pace, have the same strong expectations and keep the structure of the program feeling like a family.”

Taylor has served as an assistant varsity coach for the past four seasons, helping coach the Clinton Arrows to a 2020-2021 6A MHSAA Championship title.

He has also served as Sumner Hill Junior High School’s head coach for the past three seasons. Prior to his stint as Sumner Hill’s head coach, he served as the head coach of the Clinton Junior High School Boys Basketball team from 2012-2017.

Taylor played for the Arrows before graduating in 1999. He then played collegiately at Jackson State University.