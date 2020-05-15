Lindsey Hunter talks ‘Last Dance’ series and first season at MVSU

(Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — ESPN’s 10-part series on the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan, ‘Last Dance’, has taken the sports world by storm.

Former Jackson State and NBA standout Lindsey Hunter played against Jordan and the Bulls while he was with the Detroit Pistons.

“One thing that was weird to me is he would call me out by my entire name,” said Hunter. “Like he would say — I was guarding him in pick up ball and he was like ‘Lindsey Hunter, this is how I feed my family.’ I’m like what.”

The Murrah High school alum believed he could guard anybody, except for Michael.

“I could do something that would make them uncomfortable. Michael was — and we played against each other in pick up basketball, too outside of the NBA — he was the one guys that I just felt, it just didn’t feel right. I just didn’t feel like I could do anything to make him uncomfortable. And, that was a scary feeling being a competitor. I think he gained that much more respect because I did pride myself on being able to stop people.”

Today, Hunter is entering his second season as the head men’s basketball coach at Mississippi Valley.

He said of course year one came with some challenges, but he’s already on the right track inking Petal ‘Dandy Dozen’ Treylan Smith.

“I think that’s one of the first commits like that, that we’ve gotten. I think that will kind of catapult us to start getting the higher level guys from Mississippi. Just happy he believes in what we’re doing.”

Huntington Prep St. Joseph’s (WV) 6-9 forward Akot Aguer also committed to the Delta Devils program.

“We knew it was going to be challenging. It wasn’t anything that we didn’t expect, but you always want to win. The competitive side of you always wants to win. You still try to find good things throughout the season to keep you motivated and keep the guys knowing that it’s going to get better.”

Hunter’s full interview on the ‘Last Dance’: