JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Each year, children die from heat stroke and with temperatures already high here in Mississippi, it's important to take measures to avoid hot car deaths.

According to AAA, a child dies from heatstroke about once every 10 days from being left alone in a hot vehicle, however, there are some ways to help you not forget about your child in the backseat.

One local pediatrician said parents should put something in the backseat with the child.