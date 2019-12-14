Local athletes prep for Mississippi Alabama All-Star Classic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — The 33rd Mississippi Alabama Football Classic is Saturday in Hattiesburg, and the Sip is trying to the keep bragging rights for another year.

Sports Zone 12 caught up with Brandon QB and Mississippi State commit Will Rogers ahead of the all-star game.

The game will be played in Hattiesburg on Saturday, December 14, at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi.

The team rosters for the have been released.

Several local schools are represented including Madison Central, Brandon, Pearl, Warren Central, Oak Grove, NW Rankin and Holmes County Central.

