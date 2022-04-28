A local boxer is going pro.

Pearl High School graduate Kashaun Davis is set to make his pro debut on Saturday, April 30, at the Magnolia Center in Laurel, Mississippi.

Davis is currently ranked 6th in the nation, according to Pearl Boxing Club Coach Bombay Higginbottom. Davis has a current record of 48-4, per Higginbottom.

The 23-year-old says he started boxing at 12 years old, coming in at 6’1″ and more than 400 pounds, looking to get in shape for football.

Now at 6’4″ and 265 pounds, Davis says he is ready to take the next step and