Local coaches react to NJCAA moving football to spring, basketball to January: “I don’t know how we’ll be able to do it”

Football in Mississippi is like a three course meal. JUCO on Thursday. High school on Friday. College on Saturday. That might not be the case this fall after the NJCAA voted Monday to push the majority of fall sports, including the football season, to the Spring. Winter sports, including basketball, also won’t begin until January. In the video above Hinds football coach Larry Williams, Hinds basketball coach Yusef Fitzgerald, and Co-Lin football coach Glenn Davis react to the news.

It appears the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges hasn’t ruled out the possibility of playing a season in the fall, after releasing the following statement:

“The Region 23 representative to the NJCAA Board of Regents, upon the recommendation of the MACC presidents, voted to abstain on the final vote regarding moving most sports to the spring. While we are very concerned about the health and safety of our student-athletes, personnel, and fans, we believe they are best served by waiting for other conferences and organizations to make a final decision regarding fall sports.”