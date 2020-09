The PGA Tour’s Sanderson Farms Championship begins this Thurday. The past six champions were all first-time winners. A few players including Scottie Scheffler are predicted to play well this week.

Scheffler is just a 24-year old out of the University of Texas. He’s been close to the winners’ circle several times during his rookie of the year season this past year. He had seven top-10s and finished fifth in the Fedex Cup Standings. Most recently he finished T4 at both the PGA Championship and Northern Trust.