Multiple high school basketball teams competed in the first-ever Bassa Holiday Invitational on Friday.
Here are highlights from the Provine vs. Raymond boys game and both the Callaway vs. Clinton Christian boys and girls games.
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
Multiple high school basketball teams competed in the first-ever Bassa Holiday Invitational on Friday.
Here are highlights from the Provine vs. Raymond boys game and both the Callaway vs. Clinton Christian boys and girls games.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>