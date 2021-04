JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Quincy Casey, Warren Newman and the Jackson State offense lit up the scoreboard Saturday but it wasn’t enough to top Alabama A&M, as the Bulldogs crashed the homecoming party with a 52-43 win. The Tigers fall to 3-3 and will look to secure a winning record in the season finale against Prairie View A&M, April 24th. Check out highlights from today’s game and a postgame report from Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in the video above!