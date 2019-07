PEARL, Miss. (MISSISSIPPI BRAVES) -- Rosters for the 2019 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which will be played at 6:00 pm C.T. on Sunday, July 7 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, were announced by Major League Baseball earlier today on MLB Network's "MLB Central." Mississippi Braves pitcher Ian Anderson and outfielderCristian Pache have been named to the National League Roster and will represent the Atlanta Braves organization. The SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which is now in its 21st year, features the top Minor League prospects competing as part of All-Star Sunday.

Anderson, 21, the Atlanta Braves No. 3 overall prospect and No. 26 overall prospect in baseball leads the Southern League and is second in Double-A baseball with 99 strikeouts over 15 starts. Overall, the Rexford, New York native is 5-5 with a 3.20 ERA (28 ER/78.2 IP), 99 strikeouts and 41 walks. He ranks tied for seventh in innings pitched and fourth in opponents' batting average (.209).