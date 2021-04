RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) -- Back in February Teddy Dyess was covering a basketball game with Magee at Velma Jackson. There was an opening in Ridgeland after Sam Williams left for Brandon. One of Dyess' coaches suggested he should apply for the job. He did, and the rest is history. Dyess is now settling in as the new head coach and athletic director at Ridgeland High School. We stop by his brand new office to chat with him in the video above!