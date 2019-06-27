Forest Hill standout 7th fastest man in the country under 20

One Forest Hill track standout is the 7th fastest man under 20 in the country.

If you remember, WJTV 12 Sports highlighted Dante Brown on his journey to the Junior Olympics.

Last week, he qualified and competed in the USA Track & Field U20 Outdoor Championship and finished 7th overall with a 10.41 second time in the 100 meter dash.

We caught up with Dante this week at his old stumping ground as he soaked in the moment of being one of the fastest men in the country — when he’s only being running track for four years.

“Because I went in with a lower rank, but I came out at a higher rank, so that just goes to show you that no matter what’s on paper, you just go out there and you just give it your all,” Brown said.

“It was very shocking, to tell the truth I never thought I was going to make it this far because I just started running track just to do it, but I fell in love with it after my first year. It’s just my passion . It feels great.”

“It’s a blessing, being from a small state, Mississippi, we’re kind of at the bottom and it’s just a blessing and I’m very appreciative of everything that God has blessed him with and it’s just an honor to be the 7th fastest man in the country for U20.”

Brown is an upcoming sophomore at William Carey. He finished 4th at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field championship in May.