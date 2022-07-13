Forest HS, JSU Football Star Anderson Dies at 45

Rashard Anderson graduated Forest High School and then exceled on the Jackson State football field from 1996-1999.

JSU Athletic Trainer Jeff Parker says he remembers Anderson’s first interception returned for a touchdown and how Anderson stood “like Superman” after scoring in the end zone.

Anderson was drafted in the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.

Parker says Anderson was always “a fighter,” even up until the last minute this morning.