MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) -- Magee's Cayden Bridges helped lead the Trojans to the state championship this past season and soon he'll be taking his talents to Auburn.

"They came in (with an offer) 5 or 6 days before signing day which really stressed me out," Bridges said. "I looked it up and they sent over 300 athletes to the NFL. I mean, that's my goal - to get to college and get to the NFL."