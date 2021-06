STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Dude Effect was in full effect as Mississippi State punched a ticket to the College World Series with a 11-7 win over Notre Dame in game three of the Starkville super regional Monday.

The Bulldogs blew the game open with a six-run second inning to clinch its third straight trip to Omaha.

(7) Mississippi State will face (2) Texas in the first round, Sunday at 6:00 pm CST.