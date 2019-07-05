MSU transfer QB Tommy Stevens at Manning Passing Academy

Mississippi State transfer quarterback Tommy Stevens was down in Baton Rouge over the weekend, getting some tips from a few of the greats.

Stevens was at the Manning Passing Academy, as he’s vying for the starting job with the Bulldogs.

In three seasons a Penn State, Stevens completed 24 of 41 passes for 304 yards and 4 scores.

Stevens transferred from Penn State to MSU back in May. He said he hopes to take away a lot from the Mannings and take it back to the Starkville.

“Going into this the biggest thing was the mental aspect,” Stevens said. “You know, what can I do more to mentally, what can I pick from their brains to apply to my own. Things like film study, how they go on a week to week basis and things like that. So, definitely excited about learning more about everyone day to day process throughout the week.”

“Growing up in Indianapolis, Indiana I already knew from a week to week basis what Peyton [Manning] would do, so very excited to obviously have the chance to meet him, to work with him and the other Mannings as well. Obviously, the SEC is a very good conference. So, whatever I can do to take from these guys game and try to add it to mine to help out.”

Archie Manning started the passing academy in 1996. The 4-day camp uses top quarterbacks from across the country as staff at the academy.