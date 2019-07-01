Pache, Anderson to represent Braves at MLB All-Star Futures game

PEARL, Miss. (MISSISSIPPI BRAVES) — Rosters for the 2019 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which will be played at 6:00 pm C.T. on Sunday, July 7 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, were announced by Major League Baseball earlier today on MLB Network’s “MLB Central.” Mississippi Braves pitcher Ian Anderson and outfielderCristian Pache have been named to the National League Roster and will represent the Atlanta Braves organization.

The SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which is now in its 21st year, features the top Minor League prospects competing as part of All-Star Sunday.

Anderson, 21, the Atlanta Braves No. 3 overall prospect and No. 26 overall prospect in baseball leads the Southern League and is second in Double-A baseball with 99 strikeouts over 15 starts. Overall, the Rexford, New York native is 5-5 with a 3.20 ERA (28 ER/78.2 IP), 99 strikeouts and 41 walks. He ranks tied for seventh in innings pitched and fourth in opponents’ batting average (.209).

The 2019 Southern League All-Star was the Atlanta Braves’ first-round selection (third overall) in the 2016 draft.

Pache, 20, The Atlanta Braves top overall prospect and No. 5 overall prospect in the game is batting .295 with 19 doubles, six triples, career-high ten home runs, 45 RBI seven stolen bases and a .352 on-base percentage in 72 games this season. The Dominican Republic native has hit six of his ten home runs in June and ranks among the Southern League leaders in batting average (.295, 7th), hits (81, 3rd), doubles (19, 2nd), triples (6, T-2nd), extra-base hits (35, 2nd), total bases (142, 2nd), slugging (.516, 3rd), OPS (.868, 7th), HR (10, T-7th), runs (40, T-6th) and RBI (45, 5th).

For the first time in its history, the Futures Game will feature an American League vs. National League format, following the U.S. vs. World match-ups of the last 20 years. In addition, the game will return to a seven-inning format and will follow the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. Hall of Famer Jim Thome will lead the A.L. Futures Team, while four-time All-Star Dennis Martinez manages the N.L. Futures Team.

Major League Baseball, in conjunction with MLB Pipeline, Baseball America and the 30 Major League Clubs, selected the 25 players currently on each team. Each Major League organization is represented and players from all full-season Minor Leagues were eligible to be selected. Complete Futures Game rosters, prospect analysis and rankings can be found at www.MLB.com/pipeline.

The teams feature a combined 24 former first round draft picks (13 on AL; 11 on N.L.), one player picked in Competitive Balance Round A (N.L.), seven second round picks (1 on AL; 6 on N.L.), two third round picks (1 on AL; 1 on N.L.); two fifth round picks (A.L.) and two seventh round picks (A.L.). Among the 24 first round picks, seven were selected in the 2018 Draft, nine in the 2017 Draft and eight in the 2016 Draft.

