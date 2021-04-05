Sports Zone Feature: Charlie Berry

Charlie Berry turned heads as he threw an incredible first pitch at Jackson Prep’s doubleheader against Madison-Ridgeland Academy Friday night. The fifth grader at Presbyterian Day School loves to play baseball.

Charlie has muscular dystrophy, a rare genetic disorder that attacks the muscles, hearts, and lungs. He was diagnosed at just 10 months old and has been fiercely fighting the disease since. He doesn’t let that stop him from playing ball with his friends though, and his dream is to one day play baseball for Jackson Prep.