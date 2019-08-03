USM Fall Camp, Day 1: Hopson excited about QB battle

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — The Southern Miss Golden Eagles opened up fall camp Friday and there is one thing head coach Jay Hopson is sure of, the amount of competition amongst his guys.

“Football is about competition,” Hopson said. “I believe in creating competition, and we’re going to see how it plays out.”

Every coach in America is talking about “the spirit of competition” and gushing about his team’s depth, but this year Hopson seems particularly excited about how his team is filling out.

“You look out there and you see a deeper football team this fall, from what we inherited and what we tried to build out from there,” said Hopson. “So naturally there’s a lot more players because we’ve got 15 more scholarship players running around out there.”

One competition that Hopson is looking forward to is the quarterback battle between Jack Abraham and Tate Whatley.

“You know, Jack started off with the ones, but we know Tate [is] right there and has proved himself worthy of the competition, so as a football coach you gotta give him a shot at the title too.”

And Abraham, who was the starter for most of last season, is thankful for the competition with Whatley.

“You know he’s right there,”said Whatley. “We’re neck and neck. You know, it really is good because he pushes me to my best ability and he makes me work my hardest and I am thankful for that.”