JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders met with the media for his weekly press conference, Tuesday. He addresses the following topics in the video above:
-Update on incident involving stolen/returned items
-Facing Jerry Rice’s alma mater (Valley)
-Story about Gatorade bath, and reflecting on first win
-Weathering ice storm before the game
-Biggest focus this week, bonding over team meals
-Scouting Mississippi Valley State
-Coaching against Valley HC Vincent Dancy (JSU alum)
-When he first learned Aikman was at the game
-Moments he’ll remember most from Sunday
WATCH: Deion Sanders weekly press conference
