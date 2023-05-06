Local high school student-athletes broke multiple state records Saturday during the MHSAA track and field state championships for 2A, 4A and 6A.
The state championships for 1A, 3A and 5A are scheduled for Wednesday.
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
Local high school student-athletes broke multiple state records Saturday during the MHSAA track and field state championships for 2A, 4A and 6A.
The state championships for 1A, 3A and 5A are scheduled for Wednesday.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>