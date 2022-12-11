Local high school student-athletes put on a show Saturday in Mobile, Alabama during the 2022 Mississippi vs. Alabama high school football all-star game.

Raleigh senior athlete Suntarine Perkins was named Mississippi MVP after a performance including 10 tackles (of the Magnolia State’s 40 total, meaning Perking had one of every four tackles), nine of them solo and three of them for loss.

Ridgeland wide receiver and fellow Ole Miss commit (along with Perkins) Ayden Williams caught a 43-yard pass.

Madison Central WR Isaiah Spencer caught two passes for 11 total yards.

Scott Central WR and Southern Miss commit Javieon Butler had a 23-yard catch.

Vicksburg’s Jeleel Fleming had an interception.