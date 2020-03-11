Longtime Jackson Touchdown Club member Jimmie McDowell passes away

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Touchdown Club announced longtime member Jimmie “Mississippi Red” McDowell passed away last Thursday, March 5, 2020. A visitation was held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum off Lakeland Drive in Jackson.

“The Club is saddened by the passing of the legendary Brookhaven native Jimmie “Mississippi Red” McDowell,” said Club President Glen Waddle. “Jimmie was a true Mississippi original and spread the word of Mississippi athletes nationwide through his various sportswriting & sportscasting duties, his directorship of the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame, and his guidance of the All-American Football Foundation. He was truly an Ambassador of Mississippi football.”

McDowell was responsible for the creation of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame which is now a thriving organization and museum that memorializes the very special athletes, coaches, administrators, writers, and broadcasters from the Magnolia State. He was inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 1991. He has also been inducted into the Mississippi Sportswriters Hall of Fame, the Ole Miss Alumni Hall of Fame, and the Football Writers Association Hall of Fame.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jimmie’s honor to the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame or the Cathedral of St. Peter the Apostle.