Lovertich living out childhood dream with Mississippi State

VIDEO ABOVE: Chance Lovertich discusses his decision to transfer to Mississippi State

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Chance Lovertich’s resume speaks for itself.

All he does is win.

39-1 at Jackson Prep. 19-2 at Mississippi Gulf Coast. Upset win over Southern Miss at South Alabama.

The senior quarterback will look to continue his winning ways in Starkville with the team he grew up rooting for – Mississippi State.

“We were going through a coaching change at South Alabama so I thought this was a good opportunity to see my options,” Lovertich said. “This opportunity came up for me, and obviously I grew up a State fan. So it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for me.”

Lovertich also couldn’t pass up the chance to play for head coach Mike Leach.

“For my future plans I’m wanting to coach. So, he’s going to help me get in that coaching door I feel like with all the connections he has.”