Luke speaks on Ole Miss' new hires

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) - College football programs are getting ready for the final stretch of recruiting.

The second signing period begins February 6th, and Ole Miss will be on the trail with two new assistants who have plenty of coaching pedigree.

They are defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre and offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was officially hired onto the staff Sunday. He has 24 years of head coaching experience, and is considered one of the top offensive minds in the college game. Head coach Matt Luke was on the Paul Finebaum show Thursday. He believes Rodriguez is a coach who can fix some of the Rebels big issues.

"With some of the stuff that we were struggling with in the red zone and how he gets his quarterback involved in the run game and really improve in situational football, I think he has a unique ability to coach quarterbacks," Luke said. "And I think he has a toughness that aligns with my vision for what we want. I just thought there were a lot of positives."

During his last season at Arizona in 2017, Rodriguez and the wildcats had the top scoring offense in the PAC-12.

