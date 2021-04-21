M-Braves announce 2021 season promotional calendar

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves released the 2021 season promotional calendar on Wednesday. The season will kick off with opening night on May 4, featuring a Magnetic Schedule Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans through the Trustmark Park gates.

The initial homestand, May 4-9, will welcome back daily promotions, including Thirsty Thursday, Friday Night Giveaways, Saturday Fireworks, and Family Fun Day Sundays.

There will be at least 13 giveaway nights at Trustmark Park throughout the team’s 2021 season for the first 1,000 fans in attendance.

All promotions are subject to change, as additions are made throughout the season. Click here to view the full promotion schedule.