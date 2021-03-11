M-Braves announce game times for 2021 season

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves announced the official start times for their 16th season at Trustmark Park in Pearl. Their first game will be on Tuesday, May 4, against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at 6:35 p.m.

The Braves will play a total of ten six-game series’ at Trustmark Park this season. Every Monday in 2021 is a travel day for the team. Tuesday-Friday games at Trustmark Park will begin at 6:35 p.m., while Saturday contests will start at 6:05 p.m. and be followed by a Post-Game Fireworks Show.

The M-Braves will host a Memorial Day Fireworks Extravaganza on Sunday, May 30 at 6:05 p.m., but all other Sunday games in 2021 will begin at 2:05 p.m.

“We are thrilled to welcome back our fans to Trustmark Park for Mississippi Braves baseball in 2021,” added Mississippi Braves vice president and general manager Pete Laven. “Our staff is diligently planning an exciting promotional calendar for our fans, and we look forward to seeing them here for Opening Day on Tuesday, May 4.”

View the complete 2021 schedule with game times here.

View ticket options here. Individual game tickets will go on sale to the general public in April.