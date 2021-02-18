M-Braves announce schedule for 2021 season

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi Braves announced the 120-game schedule for the 2021 season and return to baseball.

The M-Braves open the 16th season of Braves baseball at Trustmark Park on Tuesday, May 4, against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The season will conclude Sept. 19 on the road against the Chattanooga Lookouts. The M-Braves will be in Trustmark Park for 18 of the first 24 games of 2021.

“First and foremost, we’d like to thank our incredible fans for their patience and support during the last 11 months,” said Pete Laven, vice president, and general manager of the Mississippi Braves. “We are very excited to announce our 2021 schedule, signifying M-Braves baseball’s return to central Mississippi this Spring.”

The schedule consists of 20 six-game series’ (10 home, 10 road). The 60-game home schedule in Pearl includes 30 Thursday-Saturday contests and holiday games on Mother’s Day (May 9), Memorial Day weekend (May 28-30), Juneteenth (June 19), and Father’s Day (June 20). Fireworks will light up the sky above Trustmark Park after each Saturday home game.

The M-Braves will play South Division rivals Pensacola and Biloxi 30 times, respectively, and Montgomery 18 times. The Braves will play a home-and-home series against North Division foes Birmingham, Chattanooga, and Tennessee.

Game times and 2021 promotions will be announced in the coming weeks. Game dates are subject to change. Season tickets, flex plans, group outings, and sponsorship opportunities are available now by calling 888-BRAVES4.