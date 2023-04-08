The Mississippi Braves opened the 2023 season on Friday.

The M-Braves look to rebound from a 2022 season where they came in last place in the division after having won the league championship in 2021.

Mississippi struck out 16 times in the 3-0 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers. The M-Braves were no hit into the 7th inning.

But new manager Kanekoa Texeira says the bats will heat up after this chilly night offensively and weather-wise. Meanwhile, he says the M-Braves’ defense was strong as it shut out Biloxi from the second inning on.

Sports Zone’s David Edelstein has the game recap.