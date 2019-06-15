MacNamee: We got the wow-factor out the way last year, more capable of doing our thing

OMAHA, Neb. (WJTV) - Mississippi State is back in the Mecca of college baseball, Omaha, Nebraska.

And for one Bulldog this trip means everything.

The Diamond Dawgs were here last year. Many say it was a fluke season, after losing their head coach early on and going all the way to defeat Vanderbilt in the Super Regional. This year, though, is a lot different. State was consistently ranked top 10 in the country and is a favorite to win it all.

Not only would a national championship be the first national title across all Mississippi State athletics, but it's one that would mean the world for senior Elijah MacNamee.

MacNamee went undrafted in the MLB Draft, but that didn't stop him from hitting a three-run homer in his final at bat at Dudy Noble Field.

"Coming off last year, it's a really good feeling," said MacNamee. "It actually kind of feels like we were here yesterday, but it's a blessing because there's 8 teams to finish it off, and we're one of them. So, going out there and being a part of it, it's a childhood dream."

"Having a lot of returners and getting that wow-factor out the way last year, we come here and feel more capable of doing our thing and knowing that we're here to play some ball and our mentality is to come here and win and we're going to stick with that."

The last time Mississippi State played Auburn, the scoreboard looked like one from a football game -- with the Bulldogs winning 20-15.

First pitch for game one of the College World Series for MSU is set for Sunday at 6:30 pm.

