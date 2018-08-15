Madison Central QB Jimmy Holiday leading inexperienced Jaguars into 2018

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison Central junior quarterback Jimmy Holiday took over the starting job early last year and helped lead the Jaguars to the 6A North Finals.

This Jaguars team is losing 34 seniors from last year’s squad that reached the 6A North Finals.

Madison Central head coach Anthony Hart and senior linebacker Bailen Haynie both say Holiday is the player the Jaguars need to lead them this season.

“Well the good thing about last year was he didn’t have a chance to think, he just had to go play,” said Hart. “He’s got a really good grasp of things. Anytime you have your quarterback coming back that’s a big plus for you as a team.”

Added Haynie: “He prepares for the game in very many a ways and he’s just a good dude. He’s laid back and he’s gonna give you 100 percent every time.”

Madison Central opens the new season Friday against Brandon.