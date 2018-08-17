Madison Central's Asia Poe named Gatorade player of the year

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year in girls' track and field, is Madison Central's Asia Poe.

Poe was awarded a $1000 Gatorade Play it Forward grant, that she gave to the Peak Performance Track Club.

Gatorade's Play It Forward initiative works in collaboration with the Gatorade Player of the Year to empower elite high school athletes to give back to a local or national youth sports organization through grants from Gatorade.

In addition to athletic excellence, the award recognizes academic achievement and character on and off the field.

Poe is leaving for Starkville Friday to begin school at Mississippi State, but she hopes the Olympics are somewhere in the near future.

