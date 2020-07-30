Madison Central’s All-State senior David Beard wins 2020 Mississippi Junior Amateur

It was a solid three days of golf at Northwood Country Club for Madison Central’s All-State senior David Beard who fired a two-over par total to become this year’s Mississippi Junior Amateur Champion.

“I was a little nervous especially on that back nine,” said Beard. “I held a good mental game, didn’t get down on myself and stayed in it.”

Pin placements were tough today. Not one player shot an under par round. Beard says the key to locking in the win was putting himself in the right spots on the green.

“I hit a lot of greens and putted decent and hit it well off the tee. Hitting it in the right parts of the green and two-putting a lot was key.”

Other local winners were John Markow from Ridgeland in the boys 12-13 division, Madison’s Taylor Wright in the boys 10-11 division, Madison’s Ramsey Milling in the girl’s 10-12 division, and Madison’s Pettey Sandifer in the girls’ nine and under. The girls’ overall winner was West Point’s Emerson Blair.