Madison-St. Joe continues quest for back-to-back titles

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) -- The St. Joseph Bruins have been on fire this postseason - they haven't lost a game yet - but their toughest test awaits in the next round.

"They've (Taylorsville) been probably the most consistent in this classification," St. Joe head coach Gerard McCall said. "Taylorsville has a lot of speed and they swing the bats well. They play really, really hard and it's just a team that you can't make mistakes (against), and you have to execute pitches. So I think if we do that, we have a good chance to win."

St. Joe travels to Taylorsville for game one Thursday night at 7:30. The Bruins will host game two Friday at 6, and travel to Taylorsville for game three (if neccessary) Saturday at 7:30 PM.