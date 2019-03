MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) - Over at Madison St. Joseph, senior guard Douglas Watson signed his letter of intent to play for the Millsaps Majors.

Watson was a key player on the Bruins team which went 24-9 this year, including a 8-0 run in district play. St. Joe's season ended in elite eight in the state basketball tournament.

Averaging 17.7 ppg for the Bruins, Watson hopes to be an asset to the Majors team.